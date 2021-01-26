‘Violence not a solution’: Rahul Gandhi on farmer-police clashes

As protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in Delhi on Republic Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said violence was never the solution to any problem and appealed to the Centre to scrap the three contentious farm laws.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Violence is not the solution to any problem. If anyone gets hurt, the damage will happen to our country. Take back the anti-farmer law for the benefit of the country.”

BJP MP from North-East Delhi Gautam Gambhir said, “Violence and vandalism will lead us nowhere. I urge everyone to maintain peace & honour agreements. Today is not the day for such chaos.”

The violence at ITO unfolded despite the police giving farmers camping at Delhi’s three borders — Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur — permission to hold rallies on specific routes, only after the official Republic Day parade at Rajpath. As per the agreement, farmers were to remain in the adjoining areas of the borders and not venture towards Central Delhi. At Singhu, amid the chaos, the police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas to control the protesters.

Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan said, “It is unfortunate that some farmers on tractors have deviated from the pre agreed & designated route. It is extremely important for the farmers to go back to the designated route&above all remain totally non-violent. Any indiscipline or violence will seriously damage the movement.”

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points.

As per the latest reports, one protester has been killed near ITO after he was shot at and the tractor he was driving turned turtle.