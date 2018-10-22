Farmer killed over water dispute in MP’s Sehore district

The incident took place at Malbiyan square under Rehti Police Station limits in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s assembly constituency around 1.30 Sunday morning, police said. (Image used for representational purpose) The incident took place at Malbiyan square under Rehti Police Station limits in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s assembly constituency around 1.30 Sunday morning, police said. (Image used for representational purpose)

A farmer was killed after some persons with whom he had a dispute over irrigation water, hit his motorbike with an SUV and assaulted him in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Monday.

The incident took place at Malbiyan square under Rehti Police Station limits in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s assembly constituency around 1.30 Sunday morning, police said.

Victim Haricharan Sahu (42), resident of Bordi village, was returning on motorbike with his friend Ramkishor after lodging complaint over a water dispute at Rehti Police Station, said Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel.

An SUV in which the accused Narayan Singh Meena, Lal Singh Meena, Shubham Meena and Jivan Singh Rajput were allegedly riding hit their motorbike twice, as per Ramkishor’s statement, he said.

After Sahu and Ramkishor fell, the accused got down and allegedly beat up Sahu, the SP said. Sahu was declared dead at the government hospital at Rehti while Ramkishor was undergoing treatment, the officer added.

A case was registered against Narayan Singh Meena, Lal Singh Meena, Shubham Meena and Jivan Singh Rajput. Narayan Singh and Lal Singh are brothers, the SP said.

All four were absconding and police had launched a manhunt for them, he said.

There was old enmity between Sahu and the accused, and recently they had a dispute over release of water for farmland, the SP said, adding that further probe was on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App