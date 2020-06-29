Farmer killed in UP clash, two women among 11 held

According to police, the clash took place after Jai Prakash hurled abuses at a group of children, accusing them of throwing stones at his buffalo. (Representational) According to police, the clash took place after Jai Prakash hurled abuses at a group of children, accusing them of throwing stones at his buffalo. (Representational)

Eleven people, including two women, were arrested Sunday in connection with a clash at Chandauli village in UP’s Deoria district. Farmer Jai Prakash Kushwaha (55) was killed and four others injured in the clash on Saturday evening. Among those arrested are Arshad, Ishtiaq Ansari, Mukhtar, Sitabuddin, Mushtaq, Sabir, Parvej, Hayaz and Islam.

According to police, the clash took place after Jai Prakash hurled abuses at a group of children, accusing them of throwing stones at his buffalo. The children, police said, were aiming for fruits on the jamun tree the buffalo was tied to. Soon, several people, including parents of the children, reached the spot. Relatives of Jai Prakash too reached there and the two groups clashed, said police. SP Shri Pati Mishra said those arrested would be produced in court on Monday.

