Farmer held in Maharashtra for sale of Ht Bt cotton seeds

A farmer was arrested in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly selling unapproved seeds of herbicide-tolerant (Ht) Bt cotton. The accused, identified as Vasant Mulay, has been charged under provisions of the Seeds Act and Cotton Act, said Narendra Naik, a senior officer of the district agriculture department.

“Mulay was arrested when he tried to sell the seeds. 21 packets of such seeds were confiscated from him,” said Naik. The district agriculture department had laid a trap where a dummy buyer of Ht Bt cotton seed was sent to Mulay, who is from Umrad village in Sindhkhed Raja taluka. Agriculture officers said the seeds were likely sourced from Gujarat.