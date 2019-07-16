Farmer held for ‘objectionable post’ against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

The Uttarakhand police have arrested a man for allegedly using objectionable language against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The accused was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), who sent him to judicial custody.

Rajpal Singh (34), a farmer from Dairika village in Uttarkashi district, had on July 13 posted a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, in which he allegedly used objectionable language against Rawat, and said he was incompetent in implementing schemes. He demanded that the Prime Minister take action.

The police lodged an FIR against Singh on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP mandal unit president Pawan Nautiyal. Singh was arrested on Sunday.