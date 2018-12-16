Toggle Menu
Farmer hangs self in Nashik; 2018 toll now 108, claim officialshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/farmer-hangs-self-in-nashik-2018-toll-now-108-claim-officials-5496079/

Farmer hangs self in Nashik; 2018 toll now 108, claim officials

The 40-year-old farmer of Nyaydongri village in Nandgaon tehsil, who allegedly committed suicide, left a note purportedly written by him mentioning that he had taken loans from a bank and credit society,

farmer suicide, farmer in debt, farmers debt, farmers loans, farmer hangs self, farmer kills self, farmer ends life, Nashik news, indian express
Of 108 farmer suicide cases, 20 are from Baglan, 16 from Dindori and 15 from Malegaon, sources said. (Representational Image)

A farmer with a loan of Rs 4 lakh allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Nashik district Saturday, with local officials claiming that the number of farmer suicides in the region stood at 108 for the current year.

Nilesh Dharmaraj Hyalij (28) hanged himself at around 9am Saturday in Mouje-Vajirkhede village in the district’s Malegaon area, Tehsildar Jyoti Devare said. He had a pending loan of Rs 4 lakh, Devare added.

Vadner-Khakurdi police registered a case in connection with the farmer’s death and were probing further to ascertain its cause.

On December 12, a 40-year-old farmer, identified as Prabhakar Walmik Hagavane of Nyaydongri village in Nandgaon tehsil here, allegedly committed suicide and a note purportedly written by him mentioned that he had taken loans from a bank and credit society, police said.

Advertising

Sources in the Nashik collectorate said 108 farmers had committed suicide in the district in 2018, including 15 in
November and nine in December.

Of these, 20 cases are from Baglan, 16 from Dindori and 15 from Malegaon, these sources informed.

Officials said that inquiries with the kin of these farmers revealed that loans, lack of rainfall this monsoon and crop damage were among the reasons for the extreme step.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android