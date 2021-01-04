Farmer group tries to break barricades

According to police, the incident took place around 4 pm near Sanghwadi village on NH-48, around 16 km away from Gurgaon. (File)

Three days after a group of farmers broke through the barricades at the Haryana-Rajasthan border and entered Rewari, they made another attempt to move towards the capital on Sunday evening, resulting in a clash with police personnel that saw tear gas shells being fired.

According to police, the incident took place around 4 pm near Sanghwadi village on NH-48, around 16 km away from Gurgaon.

On Sunday morning, some protesters from the border had sought permission from police to meet the farmers as they had left behind their provisions and were struggling for food. Said Rajesh Kumar, DSP (Bawal), “They said those who had gone ahead did not have provisions and were struggling. They asked for permission to travel to them with langar and were allowed. However, after they reached there, the whole group started trying to break through the barricades and move forward.”

While around 350 protesters were already gathered in Rewari since Thursday, an additional 50 from the border joined them on Sunday, all from Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. On Sunday evening, however, police personnel were able to prevent them from breaking through the barricades. “We have around 300 to 400 personnel, including both police and paramilitary, deployed in the area where this happened. The next barricades have been set up by Gurgaon Police at Kapdiwas border, around 16 km away,” said the DSP.

On Thursday, around 20 to 25 tractors had managed to break through police barricading at the Haryana-Rajasthan border, 18 days after protesters were first stopped by police when they attempted to march towards Delhi.