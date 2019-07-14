Farmer fined Rs 48,000 for power theft, cops mark enquiry in FIR against power staff in Punjab

The Punjab Police has marked an inquiry into an FIR that a farmer has got lodged against the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees accusing them of forcibly entering into his house at a village in Barnala.

The PSPCL team had gone there to check power theft cases and was allegedly beaten up by the farmer. The PSPCL employees had staged a dharna that was lifted Friday after farmer Harmohan Singh, who had allegedly attacked the PSPCL team, was fined Rs 48,000 for power theft.

“The farmer was found indulging in power theft. He was taking power directly from the main supply line by bypassing the meter installed at his house. He attacked us and tore our register,” said Amandeep Singh, the sub-divisional officer, who along with junior engineer Sukhwinder Singh was attacked at the Bajdike village on July 10.

The PSPCL staff had lodged an FIR at Thuliwal police station. Later even the farmer got an FIR lodged against the PSPCL employees.

Gurpreet Singh, SHO Thuliwal said, “We have not canceled any of the FIRs, but have marked inquiry in the case that farmer got lodged against the PSPCL employees. So far no arrest has been made. We raided the house of Harmohan, but he was not there”.

Meanwhile, PSPCL employees said that while in urban areas, electricity meters have been installed outside the houses, this practice is not so common in rural areas. In villages, more than 80 per cent meters are still inside the houses. “As the meters are installed inside, chances of power theft are maximum. Moreover, they don’t allow us to enter their houses for meter checking,” said a power corporation employee.