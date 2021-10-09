Farmer ‘dies by suicide’ in Nagpur district after rain damage to soyabean crop

A 28-year-old farmer at Mandva village in Umred tahsil of Nagpur district reportedly died by suicide on Thursday after the loss of his entire soyabean crop following heavy rain last month.

Police inspector Yashwant Solse of Paoni police station told The Indian Express, “Yogesh Chavan, 28, died by suicide by hanging himself in his farm. His eldest brother Rajesh told us that Yogesh was dejected due to the loss of his entire soyabean crop following heavy rain. Rajesh said they had a bank loan of about Rs 7 lakh.”

Solse added, “It is a fact that his soyabean crop has been considerably damaged, but we are yet to verify the claim of the Rs 7 lakh loan.”

According to Solse, “Yogesh was in Pune last year for coaching as he was planning to appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination. But he returned to his village because the classes closed down in the wake of the Covid pandemic. The two brothers together have about 12 acres land. Yogesh had thought of doing farming until the pandemic situation improved, but because of the heavy rain in September the soyabean crop was badly damaged. This apparently caused distress to Yogesh, leading him to take the extreme step.”

Heavy rain in September, particularly in the second half of the month, has left Vidarbha’s farmers high and dry, damaging the soyabean crop that was near the harvesting stage. The damage was particularly severe in Buldana, Yavatmal, Washim and parts of Akola district in Amravati division of the region. According to Divisional Commissioner, Amravati, Piyush Singh, the crop loss was up to 35-40 per cent in the division.

Amravati division grows soyabean on 14 lakh hectares, followed by cotton on 10 lakh hectares. Thus soyabean is the main crop in Amravati division.

In Nagpur division, paddy is the main crop, followed by cotton and soyabean. “The division has over 2.5 hectares under soyabean this time. Nagpur district has about 19,000 hectares, Wardha 1.25 lakh hectares and Chandrapur 50 lakh hectares. The crop has been severely damaged in Nagpur district’s Umred, Katol and Narkhed tahsils. In these places, the damage is over 75 per cent in terms of yield. Parts of Wardha district have also witnessed heavy losses to soyabean,” said Nagpur Joint Director of Agriculture Ravindra Bhosle.