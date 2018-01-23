Farmer consumes insecticide at Collector’s office in Telangana

A farmer ended his life by drinking insecticide at the Collector’s office at Jagtial town, an official said today. The deceased was identified as Ch Gangaiah (36), resident of Rechapalli in Sarangapur mandal.

Administrative officer of Jagtial District Collectorate, K Maheshwar, said that Gangaiah had bought 1.2 acres of land through a simple sale deed about 15 years ago, and since then he was cultivating it. But when he sought to regularise his title, the seller of the land allegedly objected.

On Monday , Gangaiah, who was upset over the issue, came to the Collector’s office, and without making any representation drank insecticide, the official said. District Collector Dr A Sharath asked the staff to rush him to hospital.

Gangaiah was shifted to the Government Hospital at Karimnagar where he died during treatment a few hours later, the official added. An inquiry is being conducted, he said.

