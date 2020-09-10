Farmer arrested for killing woman in Palghar

Gavate’s body was found near the hill on Wednesday morning. (Representational image)

A farmer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his elderly neighbour over a petty dispute in Palghar district’s Wada taluka.

The deceased, Rakhmai Gavate (65), was a resident of Kadivali village. Gavate cultivated a plot of land located two km away from the village. The plot next to hers was owned by Lahu Khane (45), also from the same village.

The police said an argument broke out between them on Tuesday morning when Khane’s buffaloes grazed on plants in Gavate’s plot. “The deceased allegedly shouted at and abused the accused,” said Inspector Jaykumar Suryawanshi of Wada police station.

Khane allegedly accosted Gavate when she was walking back home for lunch. “The path to the village from the fields passes through a hill. The accused allegedly stopped her there and struck her face and head with stones, killing her,” said Suryawanshi.

Gavate’s body was found near the hill on Wednesday morning. The police later arrested Khane.

