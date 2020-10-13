Farm unions meet today: one Punjab outfit set to go, another to skip

Farmers during a protest against the Farm laws at Mini Secratariat in Bathinda, Punjab (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh/File)

A DAY before the scheduled meeting of 29 farmer unions in Punjab to take a call on attending the October 14 meeting with the Centre over farm laws, a major farmer union in the state has announced that it will attend the Delhi meeting, while another significant outfit said it will skip it.

BKU (Ugrahan), one of the largest farmer unions in Punjab, has announced that it will attend the meeting called by the Union Ministry of Agriculture. However, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) — another major union representing farmers and workers in Majha region — stated that it will not be part of the meeting.

BKU (Ugrahan)’s decision is significant as it a major participant in the ongoing protests.

KMSC president Satnam Singh Pannu said, “Our core committee has decided not to be part of this meeting as farmers from all across the country are affected… Agriculture Secretary has invited only 29 farmer unions of Punjab… BJP leaders in Punjab are giving repeated statements that no change will happen in these laws.”

The remaining 27 farmer unions will take a decision on the issue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned two programmes related to farm laws in the state on October 13 and October 14.

