Farm outfit invites Hema to Punjab: ‘Explain the laws to us, will bear travel, stay cost’

The Kandhi Kissan Sangharsh Committee (KKSC) Sunday invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hema Malini to Punjab to explain to them the benefits of the three farm laws. The farmers’ outfit also offered to bear the expenses for Mathura MP’s travel and stay at a five star hotel for a week.

The letter comes days after the actor-turned-politician said that the farmers “don’t know what they want” as they have “no agenda” and have been instigated by the “vested interests” in the Opposition.

In a letter, KKSC chairman Bhupinder Singh Ghumman, patron, Avtar Singh Bhikhowal and vice-chairman Jarnail Singh Garhdiwal said she is respected in Punjab as a sister-in-law “equal to mother and you yourself had, during the lection campaign, said that you are the daughter-in-law of Punjab”.

Hema Malini is wife of actor Dharmendra who hails from Punjab. His actor son Sunny Deol is MP from Gurdaspur.

“Your statement has hurt every Punjabi when around 100 farmers have lost their lives at the borders of Delhi in the past 51 days while protesting to get genuine price for their crop. The farmers grow the grains with hard work. He can’t just sell it at throw away price as he has no right to seek even minimum support price,” the letter reads.

“You are saying that we (farmers) don’t know what we want so please come to Punjab and make us understand what we should do so that farmers do not have to sacrifice their lives while protesting in Delhi,” it adds.

We have decided that we shall arrange your stay in a five star hotel and the farmers and labourers will pay for it,” the letter states.