Union Cabinet approves bill to repeal three farm laws

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to repeal the contentious three farm laws, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed during a press briefing.

The new bill will now be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to repeal the three contentious agriculture laws that were enacted on September 17, 2020.

“Today, while apologising to the countrymen, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to some farmers,” Prime Minister Modi had said during his address to the nation.

Ludhiana: Farmers celebrating after PM Modi’s announcement last week. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Ludhiana: Farmers celebrating after PM Modi’s announcement last week. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Prime Minister had picked the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti to announce the repeal of the three laws, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Since November 26, 2020, farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s borders demanding the repeal of the laws.

Prime Minister Modi had also appealed to the farmers to call off their agitation and return home.

Govt extends 5-kg free foodgrains scheme till March 2022

In its meeting, the Cabinet also decided to extend till March the free foodgrains supply under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to provide relief to ration cardholders.

The 5 kg foodgrain per person per month is being provided free of cost to more than 80 crore beneficiaries under the PMGKAY.

The 5 kg foodgrain is being provided over and above the normal quota under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

