Farm laws will aid food security, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday defended the three farm laws saying they will increase farmers’ income and strengthen food security.

Singh was speaking on government reforms at the Indo-US Economic Summit. He said: “There was a need for agricultural reforms for the past many decades, but the previous governments were unable to do the kind of work that should have been done. But our government took a bold decision and passed three new agricultural laws… And because of these agricultural laws while the Indian farmers will become economically strong and their incomes will go up, it will also strengthen the country’s food security.”

The minister also spoke about other reforms taken by the government as he invited American industry to invest in India.