No intention to bring back farm laws, says Union agriculture minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that the government has no intention to bring back the three farm laws.

Tomar said: “The government has no intention to bring back the farm laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to repeal the farm reform laws to honour farmers. In order to hide its failure, the Congress is spreading misconception.”

Tomar’s statement came a day after the Congress claimed that the Centre was hatching a “conspiracy” to bring back the three farm laws. Notably, the Union agriculture minister reportedly said that the government took a “step back” and “will move forward again” while talking about the three farm laws during an event on Friday.

Referring to his remarks at Agro-vision in Nagpur, Tomar said, “Mere kahne ka aashay yah bilakul nahin tha jo dikhaya ja raha hai. Maine yeh kaha tha ki krishi sudhaar kanoon ke drishti se ham peechhe hate hain lekin kisan ke bhalaee ke lie lagataar Bharat sarkar aage badhtee rahegee… Krishi sudhaar kanoon dubaara se laane ka sarkar ka koee vichaar nahin hai (I didn’t mean to say at all what is being shown. I had said that we have retreated on the agricultural reform laws, but the Government of India will continue to move forward for the betterment of farmers… The government has no intention to bring the agriculture reform law again.)”

“The Government of India had brought the agriculture reform laws for the welfare of farmers. The government and the prime minister showed a big heart and decided to repeal the farm laws to end the farmers’ agitation in view of the celebrations of the 75th year of Independence,” Tomar added.

The minister said the government has taken several “historic steps” for the welfare of farmers and the betterment of the agriculture sector in the last seven and a half years.

Last month, Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, repealing three farm laws – Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 —and amending the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for the last one year demanding repeal of these laws.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his government’s intention to repeal the three farm laws.