Farm laws rollback: PM sensed defeat in polls, says Priyanka; got scared of support for SP’s Puravanchal rally, says Akhilesh

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announced to repeal the three farm laws during his national address today, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the PM “sensed defeat in the upcoming polls and suddenly started realising the reality of the country that it has been built by farmers”.

“Six hundred farmers martyred, more than 350 days of struggle, Narendra Modi ji your minister’s son crushed farmers to death, you didn’t care. Your party leaders insulted farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants, you yourself called them andolanjeevi, beat them with sticks, arrested them,” Gandhi said.

Criticising the central government, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP of the rich wanted to cheat the poor farmers with land acquisition and black laws. They put nails, made cartoons, ran jeep over them, but withdrew the black laws out of fear of public support for SP’s Vijay Yatra in Purvanchal.”

“BJP has to answer when the culprits of the death of hundreds of farmers will be punished,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati congratulated the farmers but termed the central government’s move a “very late one”. The BSP leader also demanded framing a law to assure support price for farmers’ produce and financial compensation for the kin of farmers who lost their lives during the protest against the three contentious laws.

“This decision should have come earlier so that several issues the country is plagued with could have been warded off, Mayawati added.

Calling the move “historic”, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the decision.