Farm laws repeal: SKM to hold meeting on Nov 27 to decide on future course of action

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi having announced that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Sunday that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a meeting on November 27 to decide on the future course of action. He added that the farmers’ march to the Parliament on November 29 will go ahead as per schedule.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border following a meeting, Rajewal said that SKM will go ahead with the programmes that they had planned earlier, news agency PTI reported.

“We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM’s pre-decided programs will continue as it is. Kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and march to Parliament on November 29,” he said.

SKM, an umbrella body of the agitating unions, met earlier on Sunday to decide on the next course of action, including on the minimum support price (MSP) issue and the proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session.

SKM will also hold a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday in a show of strength days after Modi’s announcement of repealing the three farm laws.

The gathering, scheduled to be held at Eco Garden in the city, was planned several months before Friday’s announcement.

Farmer leaders said the protests will continue until the government passes a law on MSP, withdraws Electricity Amendment Bill and sacks Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

In a tweet in Hindi on Sunday, Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “Chalo Lucknow Chalo Lucknow (lets go to Lucknow) for MSP Adhikaar Kisaan Mahapanchayat. The agriculture reforms being talked about are fake and cosmetic. The farm reforms are not going to stop the plight of the farmers. The biggest reform for the farmers and agriculture will be to make a law pertaining to the MSP.”

Vice-president of Uttar Pradesh unit of BKU Harnam Singh Verma told PTI, “The Prime Minister has announced the repeal of the three farm laws, but he did not say when the MSP law will be made. Until a law is made on the MSP, and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra is removed, the agitation will continue.”

Farmer leaders have been maintaining that the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals these laws in Parliament. They have also indicated their stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP will continue.

(With PTI inputs)