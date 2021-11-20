Repeal unacceptable: Govt’s stand in SC in January

Arguing against petitions challenging the three farms laws, the government had told the Supreme Court in January that their enactment was preceded by “two decades of deliberations” and termed demands for their repeal as “neither justifiable nor acceptable”.

In an affidavit filed by the Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, the government sought to dispel what it called “the erroneous notion… peddled” by protesters that the government and Parliament did not hold consultations before passing the laws.

It also argued that states had been tardy in implementing the reforms in their “true spirit”.

The affidavit underlined “serious, sincere and constructive efforts” made by the government to engage with “the limited number” of farmers protesting the laws. It said the agitation was limited to only one place and that this showed that a majority of the farmers found the legislation “in their interest”.

In its affidavit, the government had described in detail its engagement with states over the last two decades to initiate farm sector reforms and remove market restrictions.

It said “states either showed reluctance to adopt the reforms in true spirit or made partial or cosmetic reforms”.

The government also said a committee of 10 state ministers was formed in 2010 to “persuade” states to implement the Model APMC Act, 2003, and Rules, 2007. The affidavit said the committee “specifically consulted farmers from various states and regions”, and hence the petitioners’ claim of not being consulted “has no basis in fact whatsoever”.

It said the lockdown had accentuated the need for reforms, but only states such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Tripura and Meghalaya had taken measures to facilitate farmers. And that it was in light of this that it had brought in the three laws via ordinances, which were later replaced by Acts.

About talks with the protesting farmers, the Centre said it had done all it could to address “specific grievances of some farmers”, listing the “constructive dialogue” held on different dates, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Report through hiked MSP. Given that the Acts had received “wide acceptance”, it said, the demand for repeal is “neither justifiable nor acceptable”.

When the matter came up for hearing, a bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India hinted that it may stay the operation of the laws till a solution is found through discussion. This was opposed by Attorney General K K Venugopal, who said the suggestion was “drastic”.

The AG said thousands of farmers had already entered into contracts with traders under the new laws and staying them would cost these farmers heavily. “If implementation is stayed then what cannot be done directly will be done indirectly”, remarked Venugopal.

On January 12, the SC put on hold the implementation of the three enactments and announced the setting-up of a committee to speak with the farmers and the government and suggest changes, if any. Soon after it was formed, one of the panel members quit saying he was with the farmers.

The committee submitted its report to the top court on March 19.

The top court heard the petitions last on January 20 this year.