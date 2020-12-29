Repeal farm laws: OP Chautala appeals to PM

Citing his long political experience, Chautala said the farmers don’t want three agricultural laws while urging the Prime Minister to accept the demand of farmers. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the new farm laws or suspend implementing them until a consensus is reached with all farmer organisations and experts.

In a letter to Modi, the 85-year-old president of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said no concrete solution to the issue has been found so far because of the “stubborn” attitude of the government.

“It has been more than a month since the farmers started agitation in this fierce cold but no concrete solution has been found so far. This is a sad situation because people of the peasant class generally do not participate in any movement and if this is happening today, then it needs to be viewed sensitively,” Chautala mentioned in the letter.

“There is probably a mistake in the government’s communication (approach) to the farmers regarding agricultural laws, due to which a situation of conflict has arisen,” he added.

Citing his long political experience, Chautala said the farmers don’t want three agricultural laws while urging the Prime Minister to accept the demand of farmers. Giving the example of Bihar farmers, Chautala said, “You (Modi) are well aware of their condition who despite being the owners of the land are forced to do work in states like Haryana and Punjab. There should be no haste in enforcing these agricultural laws nor should it be made a matter of ego because even a small piece of land is dear to his life for the farmer.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda went to a dharna site at Makdoli toll plaza on Rohtak-Panipat highway to express solidarity with the agitator farmers.

“I had never seen such a disciplined agitation, which is going on peacefully and in a democratic manner. For this, I salute the passion of farmers. This is not only the agitation of farmers but consumers and labourers too as these laws will affect them too. The government should accept the demands of farmers in place of opting for an adamant approach,” Hooda said.

“It is the duty of every person who eats the food grown by our farmers to support them. It is the duty of every person to rise above caste, religion, region, language and political beliefs to support this movement,” the 73-year-old Congress leader said.

Claiming that not only the farmers, but every consumer will be impacted by the three agricultural laws, he warned, “Labourers and people of economically weaker sections will stop getting subsidised food grains over a period of time.”

Prices of pulses, vegetables and grains will rise “as the limits on hoarding stocks are being removed which the common consumer will have to ultimately pay”, the Congress leader said and demanded that the government should repeal the three laws “which adversely affect every citizen”.