‘Bills are made and repealed … they will come again’: BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj after Centre spikes farm laws

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the contentious farm laws will be repealed, Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has stated that the laws can be brought again, if needed.

Speaking to reporters in Unnao on Saturday, Maharaj said, “Bills to bante rehte hai, bigarhte rehte hai…vaapas aa jaayenge, dobaaraa ban jaayenge…koi der nahi lagtee hai (Bills are made and repealed. They will come again, and will be made again. It hardly takes any time)”

“But I would thank Modiji that he displayed a big heart, and he chose the Nation over the laws. And those whose intentions were wrong, those who had raised slogans of Pakistan zindabad and Khalistan zindabad, they have got a befitting reply,” the Unnao MP said.

He also categorically stated that there is no connection between the announcement of repealing the farm laws with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. “In the UP 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP will cross the 300-mark in the (403-member) UP Legislative Assembly. In India, there is no substitute of (Prime Minister) Modi and (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

Similarly, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also stated that the farm laws can be brought again if necessary.

Reacting sharply to the statements, the Samajwadi Party in a tweet in Hindi said, “It is absolutely clear that their heart is not clean, and after the elections, the bills will be brought again. Occupying the constitutional posts, Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj have said that the BJP government may bring the bill for farm laws.”

“This is the truth of those tendering false apologies to farmers. The farmers will bring a change in 2022,” the party said.

Farmer leaders have been maintaining that the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals these laws in Parliament.

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up for approval on Wednesday the bills for withdrawal of the three farm laws, news agency PTI reported on Sunday quoting its sources.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Sunday that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a meeting on November 27 to decide on the future course of action. SKM will also hold a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)