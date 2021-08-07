Repeal of farm laws a life and death matter for us: RJD MP Manoj Jha

The Opposition MPs today marched to Jantar Mantar in a show of solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Today’s march was in the context that the Opposition had fought against these farm laws inside Parliament and to voice solidarity in favour of the movement which has entered roughly the ninth month….

But the Opposition had been raising the Pegasus issue vociferously this session?

See, for us, life and death issue is the repeal of the farm laws and inflation. Pegasus because it is a national security issue…what the government was doing is that they are trying to play tricks with this. So we decided to undo that trick. We marched….

What trick is the government playing? Government is saying it is ready for a discussion on farmers’ issues.

They are willing to discuss farmers’ issue. Our demand is this discussion should be around the repeal of farm laws. And they never use this language. That is what I call a trick…

Pegasus you said is a national security issue. But somewhere…price rise and the farmers’ issue got relegated…

No Opposition party is in a mistaken belief that any issue is less important than the other….We always say farm laws, inflation, unemployment, Pegasus… why Pegasus occupies little more priority is because the scale and extent of snooping; it undermines the very idea of democracy…

…It seems it will be a washout of the session.

Government believes that let’s somehow do away with Parliamentary things and the way Bills are being passed…that is a kind of reminder… probably the BJP is planning to misuse democracy…