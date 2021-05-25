Hisar standoff resolved after talks

A week-long standoff over FIRs registered against farmers over their clash with Haryana Police on May 16 got resolved Monday after thousands of farmers marched to Hisar to stage a massive protest. In Hisar, farmer leaders and officials from the administration met for over two hours to resolve the issue.

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who was accompanied by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, said: “They have sought one month’s time to complete the entire process to withdraw the FIRs.” He claimed that the administration has agreed to get farmers’ damaged vehicles repaired too. “The SDM came here to take guarantee that there will be no change in the commitment,” said Chaduni.

SDM Jagdeep Singh confirmed that a “consensus” had been reached over the issue of withdrawal of cases lodged against 350 farmers, adding that “the legal process (for the same) may take 30 days”. “The details have been briefed to the farmer leaders who were in the meeting,” he said.

The SDM refused to comment on a claim made by farmer leaders that the administration will get farmers’ vehicles, which were damaged during the clash, repaired. “I can’t say anything on this right now,” he said.