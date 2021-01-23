scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Protest over farm laws: Cops use water canons, tear gas to disperse Congress workers in Bhopal

Several Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh and Jaivardhan Singh, were arrested.

By: Express Web Desk | Bhopal | Updated: January 23, 2021 4:40:20 pm
The Congress workers, led by the party's state unit chief Kamal Nath, were marching towards the Raj Bhavan. (Twitter/INCMP)

Water cannons and tear gas shells were used by the police in Bhopal on Saturday to disperse Congress workers protesting against the three farm laws. Several Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh and Jaivardhan Singh, were arrested.

The Congress workers, led by the party’s state unit chief Kamal Nath, were marching towards the Raj Bhavan in a bid to gherao it and demand the withdrawal of the contentious legislations.

“Police had to use tear gas shells, water cannons and lathis to disperse the party workers who were marching towards the Governor’s residence,” a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.  He also said the police had to use mild force to “discipline protesters” after they allegedly turned unruly.

During the march by Congress workers. (Twitter/INCMP)

According to Bhopal Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali, the situation is now under control.

A Congress leader said the protest was aimed at drawing the government’s attention towards the party’s demand for the repeal of the laws.

Later, in a tweet, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Unit said a memorandum had been submitted to the President requesting him to withdraw the agricultural laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding repeal of the laws.

— Inputs from PTI

