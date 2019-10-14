Farm labourer hangs self in Buldhana

Fifteen kilometres from where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed an election rally on Sunday in Buldhana, Rajesh Talware (38), a landless farm labourer, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree.

While farmers’ outfits claimed the suicide was a result of agrarian distress in the state, the district administration and the local police denied such claims.

Nirupama Dange, district collector of Buldhana, said Talware did not own any land. “The apparent cause of suicide does not seem to be linked to agriculture. He was in bad terms with his father and wife and had frequent disagreements with them,” she said.

Head constable Prabhakar Bagade from Shegaon rural police station, who is investigating the case, said, “He worked as a farm labourer and his father cultivates crops on an encroached piece of land. We did not find any outstanding debt he was in,” he said. Talware is survived by his parents, wife and three children — two sons 13 and 12 years old and a 10-year-old daughter. Talware’s wife, Bagade said, had been unwell for long and this led to problems in the family.

The proximity of the suicide spot to the place where the Chief Minister addressed a public rally created some ripples in both the BJP and the Opposition.

Also, when Talware was found hanging, he was wearing a t-shirt distributed by the BJP among its supporters during the ongoing election campaign.