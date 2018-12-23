Farm crisis: BJP set to roll out schemes, not for loan waiver

With agrarian crisis and farmers’ woes having the potential to damage its electoral prospects — as was seen in the three Hindi heartland states in recent Assembly polls — the BJP is contemplating various options to control the damage ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Although a farm loan waiver is being ruled out, sources said the government will announce measures to tackle the crisis in a few days.

Advertising

Sources in BJP said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah are not in favour of announcing loan waivers, and do not see it as a “sustainable solution to problems”.

Poll strategists in the party said farm loan waivers announced by the new Congress-led governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would lead to a financial crisis and the new state governments would find it difficult to keep their promises. BJP leaders believe waivers would take a heavy toll on the budgets and, as a result, rolling out of welfare schemes could be slow.

Explained Tackling the narrative With Lok Sabha polls only months away, the BJP has to explore ways to make the party appealing to farmers. There appears a decentralised approach, with BJP state governments announcing pro-farmer initiatives, but the party nationally is on the drawing board to stitch up its own narrative to contest the Opposition’s claims among farm sector voters.

Many BJP leaders, including Union ministers, have publicly expressed concern over the loan waiver announcements.

Advertising

While the BJP is banking on “prospective failure” of the loan waiver move in Congress-ruled states, the Union government is thinking of various measures to protect farmers. Both Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and MoS Gajendra Shekhawat have held a series of meeting with officials over the last few days.

“There have been many suggestions. Nothing has been finalised yet. But we will come up with a plan in a few days, most probably before Winter Session ends,” a source said. The session is scheduled to end on January 8.

One of the suggestions, the source said, is to extend the time period to repay borrowed amount along with interest from 12 months to 36 months under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme. “A farmer who has borrowed money can just pay interest for two years, and in the third year can repay the principal amount with interest. This could help avoid renewal fee and other expenses,” the source said.

Another proposal being considered is increasing the credit limit under the KCC scheme. But a section in the government has argued that the move would increase the burden instead of resolving the issue. Some BJP leaders have mooted the idea of “subsidy-per-acre” that can subsume all other subsidies.