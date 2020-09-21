scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Farm Bills: Black day for democracy, will hit streets across nation, says Congress

A high-level committee will meet all AICC general secretaries and state in-charges on Monday to finalize the plan for a nationwide agitation. Party chief Sonia Gandhi is now abroad for a medical check-up.

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi | September 21, 2020 1:44:01 am
Describing the farm Bills passed in Rajya Sabha as “anti-farmer”, Congress said Sunday would be remembered as a black day for democracy. The party is now planning to launch protests across the country.

The Congress hit out at the government for pushing through the Bills amid stormy scenes. “Today’s entire episode was a conspiracy built by the BJP leadership. They wanted to bulldoze these anti-farmer laws without any delay. The Congress and the other opposition parties are not going to leave this issue,” said AICC general secretary in charge of organization K C Venugopal.

