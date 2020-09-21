Farm Bills: Black day for democracy, will hit streets across nation, says Congress

Police use water cannons to disperse the Youth Congress workers accompanied with farmers at Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala on Sunday (Express video by Jasbir Malhi/File)

Describing the farm Bills passed in Rajya Sabha as “anti-farmer”, Congress said Sunday would be remembered as a black day for democracy. The party is now planning to launch protests across the country.

A high-level committee will meet all AICC general secretaries and state in-charges on Monday to finalize the plan for a nationwide agitation. Party chief Sonia Gandhi is now abroad for a medical check-up.

The Congress hit out at the government for pushing through the Bills amid stormy scenes. “Today’s entire episode was a conspiracy built by the BJP leadership. They wanted to bulldoze these anti-farmer laws without any delay. The Congress and the other opposition parties are not going to leave this issue,” said AICC general secretary in charge of organization K C Venugopal.

