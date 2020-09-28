Farm Bills: ‘BJP shamelessly bulldozed MPs’, says Abhishek Banerjee

Banerjee has been opposing the bills from the day they were passed.

Trinamool Youth Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee Sunday lashed out at the Centre over the controversial farm Bills pushed through Parliament on September 20 and 21.

“Well, one can clearly see how public representatives were shamelessly bulldozed in Parliament. But @BJP4India is unaware that they’ve woken up a giant and now each voice in the street challenges their tyranny. @narendramodi ji, how will you stop this massive wave of protest?” he tweeted.

Banerjee has been opposing the bills from the day they were passed. On Sunday, he held an online meeting with the party’s MLAs to set the tone for its protests. The party has already hit the streets against the legislation, holding demonstrations against the Centre’s agricultural policy every day from September 22 to 25.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd