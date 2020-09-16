Farm Bills: Bhupinder Singh Hooda seeks special session of Assembly

The former chief minister said, "On the lines of Punjab, all parties and farmer organisations of the state should oppose anti-farmer decisions in unison.” (File)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wednesday demanded a special session of the state assembly to discuss the three farm-related Bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament.

“We will meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya soon to demand a special session of the state Assembly on this issue. We want that the issue, which is critical for farmers, be discussed threadbare,” Hooda, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, said.

“Imposing the three farm sector bills, introduced in Parliament to ratify the three ordinances promulgated earlier without the consent of farmers, will amount to dictatorship,” Hooda said, adding the Congress will oppose a “forcible” implementation of the laws. “The party is ready to launch a mass movement on this,” he added.

Hooda claimed that if the government continued to “force its decisions” on farmers, the “black laws” will be “abolished as soon as the Congress government is formed in the state”.

Hooda, who visited Gharaunda and Karnal grain markets, where he met farmers, labourers and traders, said that the government should guarantee that mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism will continue as earlier. “If the government refuses to do so, then all three black laws should be rejected outright, as has been done by the Punjab government,” he said.

The former chief minister said, “On the lines of Punjab, all parties and farmer organisations of the state should oppose anti-farmer decisions in unison.”

“The BJP is trying to divide farmers and mislead them on the issue. Instead of talking to farmer leaders, they are being repeatedly insulted and arrested,” he said.

Hooda said the farmers of the state were demanding fair prices for the crops and the government wants to get rid of the MSP. “The government is continuously increasing the input costs for the farmers but is not ready to increase the MSP,” he added.

“During the Congress government, the MSP of wheat increased by two and a half times from Rs 600 to Rs 1425. The price of sugarcane was increased by about three times from Rs 117 to Rs 310 and the farmer was paid within 15 days. Whereas in the BJP government, the price of sugarcane has increased by only Rs 20-30 and the farmer does not get payment for several months,” claimed Hooda

