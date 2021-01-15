Farm agitation: Raju Shetti to hold protest rally in Mumbai against SC order

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) will hold a protest rally in Mumbai on Saturday to express solidarity with agitating farmers in New Delhi.

The rally, the party’s second in two months, is also against the constitution of a four-member committee by the Supreme Court to mediate between the government and the farmers.

SSS president Raju Shetti said, “When SC had admonished the Narendra Modi government for its failure to tackle the farmers’ unrest over the three contentious farm laws, we were hopeful that something concrete would emerge in its final verdict.”

“Unfortunately, our hopes were shortlived, as the court, by setting up a committee, gave us adequate scope to suspect that its decision was someway helping the Centre.”

“After carefully studying the order, we have arrived at a conclusion that it was not going to serve the farmers. Instead, it was facilitating the Centre to serve big corporate business houses who have high stakes in the new laws,” he added.

“Why are neutral agriculture experts not on the committee? If the committee has been appointed to push the government’s laws, it defeats the concept of farmers’ welfare,” Shetti said.