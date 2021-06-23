Faridabad: Watchman turns thief, steals vehicles and laptop from the company he was ‘guarding’

Faridabad police have arrested the security guard and his accomplice for allegedly stealing a motorcycle, tractor and laptop from a private company on Pyala Road where he was employed.

Satyendra, the security guard, was on duty on the intervening night of June 9 and 10 and when officials came to the company in the morning, they found these items were missing. An FIR was registered on June 14 under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC.

“Satyendra had been working as a security guard at the company for four-five days before committing the crime with the help of his friend Komal. Both the accused had fled to Aligarh after the crime and now they have been arrested,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“They were produced in court and taken into two days’ remand during which the stolen motorcycle, tractor, and laptop were recovered. They have been sent to judicial custody after the remand period ended,” he said.