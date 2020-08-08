Faridabad opens first plasma bank to treat Covid-19 patients

Officials say the hospital has an “optimum supply” of plasma, with its own staff and students willing to donate. (Representational) Officials say the hospital has an “optimum supply” of plasma, with its own staff and students willing to donate. (Representational)

The first plasma bank in Faridabad, with a storage capacity of 400 units, was inaugurated at the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital on Friday evening, with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar doing the honours.

“The bank has a staff of 13 to 15 people, including doctors, junior doctors, and technicians. We have so far performed 30 plasmapheresis procedures and anywhere between 3 and 6 units of plasma are being issued per day for treatment of Coronavirus patients,” said Dr Nimisha Sharma, Nodal Officer for the plasma bank at ESIC Hospital, adding that 40 people have been treated using plasma therapy so far.

The hospital has a total of 3 plasmapheresis machines and will supply plasma to anyone who needs it, regardless of whether or not they are residents of Faridabad.

Officials say the hospital has an “optimum supply” of plasma, with its own staff and students willing to donate. In coordination with the District Red Cross Society, officials have been arranging “donor screening camps” in the district for the last two weeks to encourage people to come forward for plasma donation. While the first of these was organized in the Mini Secretariat on July 24, the most recent was organized in police lines last week, where 60 people who had recovered from Coronavirus were screened.

According to officials from the district administration, although plasma therapy was already underway in the district for the last several weeks, a need to establish a bank was felt in order to “regulate all aspects of plasma procurement and distribution”. Stating this in an ‘office order’ last month, District Magistrate Yashpal Yadav drew attention to problems such as multiple people approaching prospective donors, fear among donors regarding infection, complaints about malpractices and allurements, and ethical issues regarding eligibility screening and observation, all of which made establishment of a plasma bank important.

In order to ensure proper regulation and monitoring in this context, the DC has also directed that only people authorized by the Secretary of the District Red Cross Society will be permitted to make calls or meet prospective donors.

“If any non-authorized person is found calling the donors or pestering them, action under Epidemic Act, 1897 will be taken,” states his order.

Faridabad has so far recorded 9,828 cases of novel coronavirus, with 159 more people testing positive on Friday. 138 people have died so far. The district had 883 active cases as of Friday evening, with a recovery rate of 89.6 percent and a doubling period of 59.4 days. The sample positivity rate of the district is 11.1 percent.

