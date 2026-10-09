Teen found dead at classmate’s house in Faridabad; 2 cops injured in vandalism

1 min readFaridabadUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 04:56 PM IST
A 17-year-old Class 10 student was found death at the house of a female classmate in Faridabad, triggering protests by his family members and a crowd that allegedly vandalised the house and pelted stones at police, leaving two personnel injured, officials said on Friday.
The incident took place in Shiv Shakti Enclave in the Titu Colony area on Thursday night. The student, Arjun, a resident of Sai Nagar Part-2, was found hanging at the girl’s house, police said.
After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. The student’s relatives also arrived at the house and alleged that he had been murdered, triggering a commotion, officials said.
.
HELP IS A
CALL AWAY
Mental health helpline numbers
AASRA
Contact: 9820466726
Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com
Timings: 24x7
Languages: English, Hindi
Snehi
Contact: 9582208181
Email: snehi.india@gmail.com
Timings: 10am - 10pm, all days
Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi
Fortis MentalHealth
Contact: 8376804102
Timings: 24x7; All days
Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu
Connecting NGO
Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122
Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com
Timings: 12pm - 8pm; All days
Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi
Vandrevala Foundation
Contact: 18602662345
Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com
Timings: 24x7
Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English
If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out. These lines are staffed by trained volunteers or professionals and calls are typically confidential.
.
With PTI Inputs