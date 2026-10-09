Teen found dead at classmate’s house in Faridabad; 2 cops injured in vandalism

A 17-year-old Class 10 student was found death at the house of a female classmate in Faridabad, triggering protests by his family members and a crowd that allegedly vandalised the house and pelted stones at police, leaving two personnel injured, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in Shiv Shakti Enclave in the Titu Colony area on Thursday night. The student, Arjun, a resident of Sai Nagar Part-2, was found hanging at the girl’s house, police said.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. The student’s relatives also arrived at the house and alleged that he had been murdered, triggering a commotion, officials said.