Fare play: who pays for the migrants’ trip home

Migrant workers who were stranded in Maharashtra reach Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava) Migrant workers who were stranded in Maharashtra reach Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

GUJARAT

So far, 21,500 passengers have been sent from the state by 18 trains, and it is the passengers who are paying for the journey, according to the Gujarat government. The state is not yet in discussion with the receiving states about the payment to Railways.

The passengers were initially identified with the help of NGOs or village sarpanches. From Monday night, two call centres were activated for people seeking to register to take the train home.

MAHARASHTRA

The ticket fare is being paid by migrant workers. A group leader for a batch of 25 people collects the fare and is allowed to buy tickets on their behalf a few hours before the train leaves. So far, 35,000 migrant workers have been sent — 10,000 on trains and others on buses and other modes of transportation.

The state has requested the Centre to waive the fares. Madhya Pradesh government, meanwhile, has conveyed it will bear the cost of migrant workers travelling there from Maharashtra. Maharashtra on Monday received a communication from the Centre saying it will bear 85% of the travel cost. Now the state is in the process of issuing a notification announcing free travel for migrants.

A family of migrant workers leaves for Agra in a train from Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad, Saturday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) A family of migrant workers leaves for Agra in a train from Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad, Saturday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

JHARKHAND

CM Hemant Soren said his government has decided against charging students and labourers coming to their home state. The state government is paying for the journey. It has cleared its dues for trains coming to Jharkhand. Around 3,600 people have come from other states since the lockdown extension was announced.

KERALA

Since Friday, 13,818 migrant workers boarded special trains from six destinations in Kerala to Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. They were asked to pay the fare of Rs 850-950. Many who found it difficult to pay were helped by local employers or village representatives.

The Kerala labour department had arranged for registration of workers intending to return to their home states. Most of the train services were to Bihar, but some were postponed following a request from the Bihar government.

Migrant workers in a train returning to their homes. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Migrant workers in a train returning to their homes. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

BIHAR

Migrants are paying the train fare as of now. But CM Ntish Kumar has announced that all migrants would be reimbursed for their train travel expenses, and each would be given Rs 500 extra after the 21-day quarantine. In case of students, Bihar will pay back the fare to the Centre.

Bihar has received about 5,000 migrants from Rajasthan and Kerala.

The state government has data on 25 lakh people who are stuck outside and who have registered for assistance of Rs 1,000. The others are being registered at originating states.

For the Lingampalli-Hatia train, the Jharkhand government has arranged 60 buses to transport the passengers to their respective districts. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) For the Lingampalli-Hatia train, the Jharkhand government has arranged 60 buses to transport the passengers to their respective districts. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

MADHYA PRADESH

So far, one train carrying 319 migrant workers from Nashik reached Bhopal on Saturday. They were charged for the trip. Now, MP has announced that workers will not be charged. Collectors will coordinate with their counterparts in other states and Railways to ensure this.

MP has drawn up a plan to receive 31 trains from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa and Delhi. Workers will be screened before boarding and after reaching MP.

WEST BENGAL

The state government is yet to decide on paying for migrant labourers entering and leaving the state. The government is in talks with the sending and receiving states.

The state is bringing back over 1,000 migrant labourers from Rajasthan by a special train that was to leave Ajmer on Monday. Steps have also been taken to bring back workers from Kerala.

To send labourers, the state government has an online registration system. For interstate residents stuck in West Bengal and for West Bengal residents stuck in other states, the government has helpline numbers. They also have to register on the state government website.

RAJASTHAN

CM Ashok Gehlot announced on Monday that the state government will bear the cost of transporting migrants via trains. The amount, Gehlot said, will be paid to Railways. This will be applicable to migrant labourers, pilgrims, tourists, students etc.

As of Monday afternoon, 10 trains had been sent from Rajasthan with 10,591 passengers. Passengers were identified based on clusters.

