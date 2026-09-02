Jaishankar allays Sanjay Jha’s concerns about Farakka water sharing treaty

The NDA government at the Centre has assured its ally Janata Dal United (JDU) that it will take “an appropriate decision” on the Farakka treaty, bearing in mind Bihar’s drinking water and industrial water needs.
This was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a letter to JDU national working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha last week.
Jaishankar wrote to Jha in reference to a Special Mention in Rajya Sabha on August 6, 2026, wherein the latter pressed for the protection of Bihar’s water interests in the renewal of the Ganga water sharing treaty between India and Bangladesh.
The 30-year agreement signed by the two sides on December 12, 1996, to manage the dry-season flow of the river at the Farakka barrage completes its term this year and is due for renewal.
“We fully understand your concerns relating to the Ganga Water Treaty,” Dr Jaishankar wrote in the letter dated August 28. He informed Jha that inter-ministerial discussions were held under the leadership of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, with the participation of various stakeholders, so that the implementation and the future of the treaty could be examined comprehensively.
An authorised representative of the Bihar government took part in the consultations held on 22 August 2023, 30 October 2023, 15 March 2024 and 31 May 2024, during which the views and requirements of stakeholders, including Bihar’s drinking water and industrial water needs, were duly considered, the letter noted.
“The Government will take an appropriate decision keeping these factors in mind,” Jaishankar wrote.
Reacting to the letter, Jha said this was a moment of satisfaction for every citizen of Bihar. “I am thankful to Dr Jaishankar for his considered response. We sincerely hope that any decision taken by the Government of India on the Ganga Water Treaty will factor in Bihar’s interests fully and fairly. Bihar is not seeking a favour. We are asking only for what our own scientific assessment establishes, so that 13 crore people are not left short of drinking water, irrigation and industrial supply for another 30 years,” Jha said.
He said the JDU would continue to press the case for a settled and scientific share for Bihar in the waters of the Ganga and its tributaries. Jha had previously raised the matter of Ganga water sharing agreement and fair allocation to Bihar when he was serving as the Water Resources Minister in the previous government.