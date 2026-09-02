Jaishankar allays Sanjay Jha’s concerns about Farakka water sharing treaty

EAM S Jaishankar (left) wrote to Sanjay Kumar Jha (right) in reference to a Special Mention in Rajya Sabha on August 6, 2026, wherein the latter pressed for the protection of Bihar’s water interests in the renewal of the Ganga water sharing treaty between India and Bangladesh. (Express photo)

The NDA government at the Centre has assured its ally Janata Dal United (JDU) that it will take “an appropriate decision” on the Farakka treaty, bearing in mind Bihar’s drinking water and industrial water needs.

This was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a letter to JDU national working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha last week.

Jaishankar wrote to Jha in reference to a Special Mention in Rajya Sabha on August 6, 2026, wherein the latter pressed for the protection of Bihar’s water interests in the renewal of the Ganga water sharing treaty between India and Bangladesh.