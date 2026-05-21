FAO Agricola Medal conferred on PM Modi

Other world leaders who have received the United Nations constituted award in the past include the late King of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej, former French President Jacques Chirac, and former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi was conferred the FAO Agricola Medal in Rome, in recognition of his contributions to food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development. In 2008, former PM Manmohan Singh was awarded the medal for his vital role in ‘modernising India’s agriculture and reducing hunger and poverty’.
Other world leaders who have received the United Nations constituted award in the past include the late King of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej, former French President Jacques Chirac, and former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.
The medal was presented by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu during the ceremony at the UN agency’s Rome headquarters. In a post on X, Modi said he dedicated the award to the “Annadatas” of India, describing it as a reflection of the country’s unwavering focus on food security and sustainable development.
He stated that the recognition reflects the hard work of farmers, livestock rearers, fisheries workers, agricultural scientists and innovators and said that the award also acknowledges India’s commitment to human welfare, sustainable development and food security.
“It is also an acknowledgement of India’s unwavering commitment to human welfare, food security and sustainable development,” the PM stated in his post.
Prime Minister Modi also held discussions with Qu Dongyu at the FAO headquarters, on key issues related to agriculture and global food security. He also highlighted India’s ongoing efforts in strengthening these sectors.
The Agricola Medal is considered one of the FAO’s highest honours, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing global food and agriculture systems.
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Highlighting the centrality of agrarian life in India, PM Modi emphasised that agriculture was a sacred bond between Mother Earth and the Indian people.
In his address, Modi said technology is becoming the new strength of Indian Agriculture. “We believe that the future of farming is not solely about ‘Producing More’, but about ‘Producing Better’. Guided by this vision, we are focusing on enhancing bio-diversity and reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers,” he said.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More