FAO Agricola Medal conferred on PM Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi was conferred the FAO Agricola Medal in Rome, in recognition of his contributions to food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development. In 2008, former PM Manmohan Singh was awarded the medal for his vital role in ‘modernising India’s agriculture and reducing hunger and poverty’.

Other world leaders who have received the United Nations constituted award in the past include the late King of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej, former French President Jacques Chirac, and former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

The medal was presented by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu during the ceremony at the UN agency’s Rome headquarters. In a post on X, Modi said he dedicated the award to the “Annadatas” of India, describing it as a reflection of the country’s unwavering focus on food security and sustainable development.