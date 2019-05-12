Fani aftermath: As Puri picks up pieces, scuffles break out

STRUGGLING WITHOUT power, irregular supply of water and relief material for seven days, people in cyclone-hit Puri district face another problem — heightened aggression among residents. According to police and administrative officials, several scuffles have been reported over the past week, triggered by frustration.

“Puri residents are under immense stress. Traditional problems like caste discrimination are turning into caste violence,” said a senior police officer. “Neighbours are bringing complaints against each other over minor issues.”

Around 40 Dalits from Sana Gunjara village in Bramhagiri block on Friday went to the office of Puri SP Uma Shankar Dash, alleging they were attacked with swords.

The incident happened on May 6 when Sri Ram Mallick, 27, was driving his motorcycle past an OBC settlement in the village. “A man and his 25-year-old son were dehusking grains and the dust landed on me. As I stopped to brush it off, they made a remark about my caste. I turned my bike around and may have driven over some grains. Enraged, the son beat me up,” said Ram.

As Ram’s family ran to save him, OBC community members allegedly came out with sticks and swords. They allegedly went on a rampage, destroying homes of seven Dalit families.

Rohit Mallick, another Dalit, was also attacked. His wife Srimati fled from the village with her son and daughter, aged 7 and 9. Rohit was admitted in the government hospital.

The Dalits claimed they were not being allowed to return to the village and didn’t receive relief from the government. “We have been begging,” said Srimati. Her neighbour Bhaskar said, “Minor caste issues always plagued our village. But now people are directing anger over Puri’s situation at its most vulnerable people, like us.”

Puri SP Uma Shankar Dash directed Bramhagiri Police to pursue the matter and provide security for the villagers to return home.

Among the fishermen community in Penthakata area, visitors were looked upon with suspicion. After Fani, arguments and fights were reported among neighbours in the devastated shanty settlements. “Two women slapped each other over a tarpaulin sheet. Both wanted to use it as a roof. Twenty people ended up in a fist fight,” said a local resident, adding that violence had escalated over the week.

The slum residents claimed that despite repeated requests, they had not received tarpaulin sheets from the government.

According to officials in the district administration, Puri was looking at large-scale violence after the government initially floundered in sending food and water to affected areas. The government has now deployed its top IAS officers in Puri. Sports Secretary Vishal Dev, Sports Director R Vineel Krishna, Cooperation Secretary Krishan Kumar are overlooking relief disbursal, free kitchens and public works, sources said.

“With delay in relief and water supplies to most affected areas in the first 72 hours after Fani, officials were rightly or wrongly accused of hoarding supplies for party workers and their families. Now these officers are afraid to go among the public,” said a bureaucrat in Puri.