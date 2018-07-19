Famous Hindi poet Gopal Das Neeraj passes away

Famous Hindi poet Gopal Das Neeraj passed away on Thursday evening at the AIIMS trauma centre, his family said. He was 93. Neeraj, who was a Padma Bhushan awardee, had suffered a head injury following a fall at his house in Agra and was undergoing treatment at a hospital there, Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, chief of the AIIMS trauma centre, said.

“He was shifted to the trauma centre here last night in a critical condition. He had kidney failure, infection all over his body and head injury. He passed away today at around 7.30 pm,” he said.

Neeraj’s family was by his side during his last hours. The poet had also written songs for Bollywood films. He was awarded Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Bhushan in 2007.

Saddened by the demise of noted poet and lyricist Shri Gopaldas ‘Neeraj.’ Shri Neeraj’s unique style connected him with people from all walks of life, across generations. His works are unforgettable gems, which will live on and inspire many. Condolences to his admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2018

