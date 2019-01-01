Family remembers Khandojibin Gajoji, a soldier who fought Peshwas

At a time when a few lakh Dalits are marching towards the Jaystambh, or war memorial, in Perne village, Captain (honorary) Balasaheb Jamadar, a retired Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army, said this was also an occasion for him to remember the bravery of his ancestor Khandojibin Gajoji Jamadar, a soldier who was part of the British Army that fought against the Peshwa forces in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 1818.

The Jamadar family has been living in a house located next to the Jaystambh, which was erected by the British government in 1821, in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas in the battle.

“As per the documents and records that are available, my ancestor, Khandojibin Gajoji Jamadar, was a soldier in the second batallion of the first regiment of the Bombay Native Infantry of the British Army. He was injured while fighting the Peshwas in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 1818. He was hospitalised for treatment and discharged on February 19, 1818. The British government awarded Khandojibin Gajoji Jamadar a medal for his bravery in this battle. Later, when the Jaystambh was erected, the British authorities appointed him in-charge of the Jaystambh, to take care of the war memorial,” said Jamadar, who belongs to the Maratha community and claims to be the sixth descendant of Khandojibin Gajoji Jamadar.

On January 1 this year, violent clashes had broken out between members of the Dalit and Maratha communities at Koregaon Bhima, when lakhs of people had gathered in the area to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle. One person had died in the violence and hundreds had been injured. Jamadar has also been provided a police guard for security reasons. “I feel that people from different religions and castes, including Dalits as well as upper castes, were part of the British Army and the Peshwa forces that fought each other in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. So, the Jaystambh should not be linked to any caste or religion,” said Jamadar.

The family is, however, embroiled in a legal dispute with the state government before the Bombay High Court, over the land on which the Jaystambh is located.

As per an order by the High Court, the state government has the custody of the disputed land from December 22 to January 12, so that it can make arrangements for the programme on January 1. “We are cooperating with the police and state administration and want the situation to be peaceful on January 1, “ said Jamadar, who has also filed an affidavit before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, which is probing the violence on January 1.