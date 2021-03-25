Family of youth who hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort honoured at Golden Temple event

At an event held inside the premises of the Golden Temple Wednesday honoured father of Jugraj Singh, who is wanted by the police for hoisting Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day. Organised in the memory of Navreet Singh, who died during the tractor march on January 26, the event saw a Sanyukt Kisan Morcha representative and several members of Sikh outfits in attendance, along with SGPC officials.

The gathering also supported Lakha Sidhana, who has been declared a fugitive by the Delhi Police over the Republic Day violence, but has not been apprehended so far.

BKU (Krantikari) president Surjit Singh Phul, who is a member of the Sanyukt Kissan Morcha (SKM), and SGPC chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami were also present when family of Jugraj Singh and others were honoured.

“Function was held in memory of Navreet Singh, who died with police bullets during tractor march in Delhi on January 26. The ardaas and shardanjali samagam was organised by Sikh Youth of Punjab to pay homage to all farmers who lost their lives while participating in the agitation,” said Paramjit Singh Mand of the Sikh Youth of Punjab.

Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema and spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh, MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Member Sanyukt Kissan Morcha (SKM) Surjit Singh Phul, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) general secretary Prof Mohinder Pal Singh, student leader Harman, Advocate Jaswinder Singh also attended function.

“We vow that sacrifices and loss of lives of farmers during kisan andolan won’t be allowed to go in vain. We prayed for the success of the agitation and reiterated that till the repeal of three black farm laws the struggle will continue despite egotistical behaviour and repressive measures of the Union government,” a press note release after the event said.

Gathering also honoured grandfather, father and mother of Navreet Singh, Jugraj Singh’s father Balkar Singh, and Ranjit Singh, who was arrested from Singhu border on January 29 and released from Tihar jail recently.

All present at function backed the Bharat Bandh call given by SKM for March 26. They appealed to shopkeepers and traders to shut their business establishments “to show solidarity with farmers’ agitation.

Hardeep Singh Dibdiba, grandfather of Navreet Singh appealed to youth to join Thursday’s march from Moga to Singhu border to cement the relations between youth and Morcha leaders.