Family of man died in custody receives body after SP assures of action

The family of Arjan Gadhvi, who allegedly died in police custody after being beaten up by three head constables of Mundra police station in Kutch district, claimed his body after being assured of a fair probe into the incident.

Vijay Gadhvi, president of Akhil Kutch Charan Sabha, an organisation of Gadhvi community of of Kutch district, said that leaders of Gadhvi community met Saurabh Singh, superintendent of Kutch (west) police, on Thursday.

“The SP assured us that those involved in the offence would be suspended and that role of the police inspector will be probed… and a decision would be taken within two days. He also assured us that a case will be registered in connection with injuries caused to other two men,” Vijay Gadhvi said, adding that after this assurance, Arjan’s family claimed his body.

Arjan Gadhvi, a 27-year-old man from Samaghogha village of Mundra taluka of Kutch, was allegedly picked up by Mundra police on January 12 as a suspect in a case of house break-in. He died on January 19 evening after police rushed him to a local government hospital in Mundra.

Initially, police registered a case of accidental death, saying Arjan had died due to a heart attack. But Arjan’s family refused to claim his body, alleging police had beaten him to death.

Shaktisinh Gohil, Ashok Kannad and Jaydevsinh Jhala, three head constables of detection staff of Mundra police station, were booked for murder and illegally confining Arjan. Two other men from Samaghogha were also admitted to GK General Hospital in Bhuj on Wednesday after they were allegedly beaten up by the accused policemen after picking them up in the theft case.

The three accused are on the run and no arrests were made till Thursday evening.