Family of four die by suicide in Andhra, two policemen arrested on abetment charges

A Circle Inspector and a head constable in Nandyal town in Kurnool district were arrested on charges of abetment of suicide after an autorickshaw driver and his wife and two children killed themselves last week.

The bodies of Abdul Salam, 45, his wife Noor Jehan, 40, their 10-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter were found on a railway track. Salam, who was accused of theft at a jewellery shop he worked earlier, had recorded a video on his mobile phone in which he claimed innocence and accused the two policemen of harassing him.

After police found the video on his phone, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang ordered an inquiry, following which CI Somshekar Reddy and constable H Gangadhar were arrested.

Police said that a jewellery shop owner had lodged a complaint against Salam, suspecting him of theft at his shop. Salam was arrested and released later, after which he started driving an autorickshaw. However, he was arrested again after a passenger accused him of stealing a bag containing money with the help of his friends. In the video, Salam claimed that he was being unfairly accused and said that he was tortured and abused by the two cops.

The DGP had appointed two IPS officers, IGP Sankha Brata Bagchi and senior IPS officer Arif Hafeez, to investigate the case. The CI and Constable have been booked under IPC Sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 306 (Abetment of suicide)

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the CI of Nandyal was suspended from duty. The arrests were made after it was found during investigation that they had harassed the victim,’’ DGP Gautam Sawang said.

