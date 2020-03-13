Family of 7 goes missing in Moga, cops look into financial dealings

Police said that during the preliminary probe some handwritten notes have been recovered from the house that mention names of some people with whom the family had financial dealings. (Representational Image) Police said that during the preliminary probe some handwritten notes have been recovered from the house that mention names of some people with whom the family had financial dealings. (Representational Image)

A family of seven persons, including two minor children, has gone missing from their residence in Green City colony in Moga district’s Nihal Singh Wala town. Moga police said that family has been missing since Tuesday evening, the day of Holi festival on March 10.

Relatives and friends got to know about it after they tried to contact them and discovered that their phones were switched off.

The missing family members have been identified as Tarsem Lal (60), his wife Santosh (57), their elder son, Krishan Kumar Titu (33), and his wife, Kaiffy Singla (31), and their twin children — Falak (2) and Fazal (2), and Lal’s younger son Varun (23).

Police said that during the preliminary probe some handwritten notes have been recovered from the house that mention names of some people with whom the family had financial dealings. Police, however, said that it has been confirmed that the family, which owned rice-shellers apart from running pesticides business, had loans ‘running in crores’.

“The family had their own business. They have some bank limits and other loans which are being probed. The names mentioned in the notes recovered are also being traced and it is being probed if family was being harassed in anyway. They have also taken along their clothes and other valuables such as jewellery. CCTV cameras installed at their home are non-functional. Some banks and private lenders from whom they took money have approached us. Matter is being probed from all angles,” said Moga SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill.

Inspector Jaswant Singh, SHO, Nihal Singh Wala police station, said that family had loans running into ‘crores’. “Most probably, it is a matter related to loans and monetary issues. They had loans running into crores. Some handwritten notes have been recovered but it is under probe,” he said.

SHO added that family owned three rice shellers in Punjab and also had a pesticide store in the town. “Neighbours did not see them stepping out on Holi day. We are trying to trace the family,” he said.

