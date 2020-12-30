Family mischievously being linked to PMC Bank scam: Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had served a notice to Raut's wife Varsha, asking her to appear before it on Tuesday for an inquiry in connection with a loan of Rs 55 lakh that she took from a friend to buy a house.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday issued a statement in which he said his family was “mischievously” being linked to the PMC Bank scam and challenged BJP leaders to prove the allegations or face legal action.

Raut said the public was aware how “caged parrots were being released for political vendetta”. “My family’s name is mischievously being linked to the PMC Bank and HDIL scam. I challenge them to prove it or face legal action. Enough is enough,” he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had served a notice to Raut’s wife Varsha, asking her to appear before it on Tuesday for an inquiry in connection with a loan of Rs 55 lakh that she took from a friend to buy a house. She, however, sought time from the ED and is likely to appear before it on January 5.

Since then, BJP leaders have linked her loan with the PMC Bank scam. On December 28, Raut attacked the BJP stating that the ED had not mentioned or referred to the PMC Bank scam in their letters to his wife. “Then, who told BJP leaders that it is related to PMC Bank scam? Do they have an agreement with the ED?” asked Raut.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday also slammed the BJP for asking Raut if the Constitution was acceptable to him. The editorial said the BJP was heavily relying on the ED to form the government in Maharashtra. “But the BJP should come out of superstition that it can topple the government with the help of the ED,” said the editorial.

The editorial further said those reminding Raut of the Constitution should also remember it for the 12 vacant seats of MLCs through Governor’s quota. “The state cabinet has recommended names for 12 seats. Our Consitution says it is mandatory on the Governor to accept the cabinet recommendation. Still, after so many months, the governor-nominated MLC seats are vacant instead of being filled up immediately,” it added.