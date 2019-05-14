Family member arrested for gangrape of minor in Bulandshahr

The Bulandshahr police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl related to him at gun-point, along with an accomplice on April 15.

Advertising

According to the police, the accomplice is currently absconding. The incident came to light after the survivor woke up from a coma two days ago.

“The victim was allegedly gang-raped by a blood relative and his friend when she was visiting his house for a wedding… The licensed country made pistol belongs to his father. The girl has been in coma ever since and woke up two days back. She is not able to provide a verbal testimony but has given us details in writing. The other accused will be arrested soon”, said N Kolanchi, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr.

According to the complaint filed, they were visiting Bulandshahr on April 15th for a wedding.

Advertising

The minor had come to Bulandshahr a few days prior. The evening before the family’s arrival, the minor was taken to a room by the relative and the friend where she was allegedly gang-raped by both of them.

The girl, out of fear, did not tell the parents, the FIR alleged adding that she fell sick after the incident. She was later taken to the hospital where she slipped into a coma.

The family has also alleged in the FIR that the accused threatened of them of dire consequences. The police claimed that the accused admitted to the crime after being arrested.

He claimed that both perpetrators were in an inebriated state and had taken the girl for a joyride before gang-raping her.

A case has been filed under section 376 D (gangrape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.