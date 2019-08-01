Seven of family killed in Satara accident

SEVEN MEMBERS of the family, including three children, were killed when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Satara district on the Pune-Bangalore highway early Wednesday.

Advertising

The police said the family from Dharwad in Karnataka was on its way to Mumbai to see off two among them, who were heading for Haj pilgrimage.

The deceased have been identified as Nizamuddin Abdulnabi Saudagar (69), his wife Safura (58), their son Mansuf (40), Mansuf’s wife Nafeesa (35) and their children Tayyaba (6), Aksa (5), Ahmedraza (2).

Officials from Satara district police said that the accident took place around 1 am at Kashil village, located around 140 km from Pune city. The family has a flower trading business in Dharwad city. The driver of the SUV, Shahnawaz Pendhari (30), is being treated for multiple injuries at a hospital in Satara.

Advertising

Assistant Inspector Chandrkant Mali of Borgaon police in Satara said, “Based on the extent of damage the car has suffered, it seems that it was speeding. None of the family members have survived. The driver seems to have lost control of the car and hit a tree after it veered off the road.”

“Some passersby informed the police control room. They victims were taken to the hospital, where six of them were declared brought dead initially. One child succumbed to injuries later,” he added.

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem, said Mali.