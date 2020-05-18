Family killed in road mishap in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government announced assistance of Rs 14 lakh for the family which belongs to Newali block of Barwani district. The Madhya Pradesh government announced assistance of Rs 14 lakh for the family which belongs to Newali block of Barwani district.

A worker, his wife and two daughters were killed when an oil tanker overturned and hit their motorcycle near Bijasan Ghat on Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border in Barwani district on Sunday.

The Madhya Pradesh government announced assistance of Rs 14 lakh for the family which belongs to Newali block of Barwani district.

Kamal, 32, was riding the two-wheeler with his 30-year-old wife and four daughters when the mishap occurred about 80 kms from the district headquarters. The injured included the couple’s other two daughters and the driver of the lorry that was on way to Mandsaur from Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the Rs 14 lakh relief, a spokesman said Rs one lakh was meant for immediate needs of the daughters and the remaining 13 lakh will be deposited in a fixed deposit for their future needs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd