Family ‘did not contract HIV from blood bank’: Jharkhand Health Dept clears Chaibasa hospital in Caesarean case

After a family from Jharkhand’s Chaibasa claimed that a husband and daughter contracted HIV from the wife who had tested positive for the virus following a blood transfusion at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, a Health Department investigation has concluded that the hospital’s blood bank was not the source of the infection, officials said on Thursday.

West Singhbhum district’s Civil Surgeon, Bharti Minj, said the department traced two separate sources of blood that had been administered to the woman during a Cesarean procedure that she underwent, and that both donors were tested for HIV.

“Both test results have come back negative. Based on this, we can conclude that the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank has no role in the alleged spread of HIV in this case,” Minj said.