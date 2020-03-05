Family goes missing after Statue of Unity visit: 4 found dead, search on for fifth

Kalpesh Parmar along with wife Trupti, mother Usha and children Niyati and Atharv visited Statue of Unity on Sunday. Kalpesh Parmar along with wife Trupti, mother Usha and children Niyati and Atharv visited Statue of Unity on Sunday.

Four days after a Vadodara family went missing post their visit to the Statue of Unity, four of the five members were found dead on Thursday afternoon.

Their car was pulled out from a canal near Dabhoi by the the fire and emergency department, and search is on to locate the fifth family member.

On Thursday, the car was spotted by local residents. The bodies of Kalpesh Parmar, his mother Usha, and children Niyati and Atharva were found inside. However, Parmar’s wife Trupti is yet to be traced.

The family went missing under mysterious circumstances after visiting the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony of Narmada district. They were captured in a CCTV camera outside the Children’s Nutrition park on the evening of March 1 (Sunday). Police officers on Wednesday said the family was last spotted at Krishna Kathiyawadi hotel CCTV in Dabhoi, about 35 kilometers from Vadodara, after which their phones went untraceable.

According to the police, prima facie, Parmar lost control of the car, which fell into the canal at night. However, investigations are on before the case is concluded as an accident, officers said.

In their last conversation with their family, Kalpesh had informed his cousin that they were planning to meet a relative in Bharuch before returning to Vadodara. On Monday morning, when Kalpesh’s grandfather tried to contact him, his phone was switched off. He then called up their relative in Bharuch, who said Kalpesh never reached their place.

Kalpesh’s family members then reached Kevadia Colony and informed the police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd