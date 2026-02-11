A family feud, a court plea and a daylight shooting: The chilling murder of Dehradun businessman

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The son of a former Indian Army officer was killed in Dehradun’s Tibetan Market Wednesday after being shot at by two scooter-borne assailants.
Around 10.30 am Wednesday, Dalanwala Police Station received information that an unidentified person had shot a man near Tibetan Market. The victim, identified as Arjun Sharma, was taken to Doon Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.
Sharma was the owner of Amardeep Gas Agency located on GMS Road. This is the fourth murder in a fortnight in the district.
During the preliminary inquiry, it was allegedly found that the deceased had a dispute related to the family business. Due to this dispute, his mother had earlier approached the high court seeking security, citing a threat to her life from her son, police said.
Abhilasha Sharma, the wife of the deceased, submitted a complaint on which an FIR has been registered. She alleged that her mother-in-law, Beena Sharma, had financial dealings with three people, and her husband had opposed these monetary transactions, which led to disputes between him and his mother. She expressed suspicion that her husband could have been murdered due to this dispute.
Rajiv Swaroop, Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Range, has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, to constitute special teams to make arrests. A review meeting was convened at the Range Office with all Circle Officers (COs) of Dehradun district surrounding the recent criminal incidents in the district and issued necessary directions regarding their prompt detection and effective prevention.
Officers have been asked to conduct regular checking drives to detain suspicious persons, along with routine and random checks at multiple locations to establish effective control over criminal activities.
