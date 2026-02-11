A family feud, a court plea and a daylight shooting: The chilling murder of Dehradun businessman

During the preliminary inquiry, it was allegedly found that the deceased had a dispute related to the family business.

The son of a former Indian Army officer was killed in Dehradun’s Tibetan Market Wednesday after being shot at by two scooter-borne assailants.

Around 10.30 am Wednesday, Dalanwala Police Station received information that an unidentified person had shot a man near Tibetan Market. The victim, identified as Arjun Sharma, was taken to Doon Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Sharma was the owner of Amardeep Gas Agency located on GMS Road. This is the fourth murder in a fortnight in the district.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was allegedly found that the deceased had a dispute related to the family business. Due to this dispute, his mother had earlier approached the high court seeking security, citing a threat to her life from her son, police said.